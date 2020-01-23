|
|
Simón Grijalva, passed away November 13, 2019 at the age of 68.
Simón was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico on July 23, 1951 to Antonio and Rosita Grijalva. He lived in Silver City until 1954, when the family relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico. Simón was educated in Las Cruces and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1970.
Simón was a local bowling champion who completed three perfect games and received many titles throughout his bowling career. A lover of sport, with a competitive spirit, Simón is remembered for his skill and ability to win at any game. As a child he won summer ping-pong matches at Conley Elementary and as an adult won national bowling competitions in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan and never missed a game, if possible.
Because of illness, Simón spent his final three years at Casa De Oro in Doña Ana, where he made many friends and continued to play friendly games of dominoes and participated in various social activities.
Simón was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Rosita Grijalva; his paternal grandparents, Simon and Eliboria Grijalva; his maternal grandparents, Jose and Ponciana Romero; sister-in-law, Viola Grijalva; niece, Annette Mendoza; nephew, Steven Dominguez, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Simón is survived by his siblings: Angie Dominguez (Ruben), Margaret Chavez (Navor), Clara Gutierrez (David), Robert Grijalva, and Yolanda Grijalva, six nieces, five nephews and twelve grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as aunts and cousins. He leaves a host of dear friends that he made over the decades who will also miss his quick wit, kindness and loyalty.
A memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Cremation has taken place by Baca's Funeral Home and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020