Simon James Maldonado
Las Cruces - SIMON JAMES "JIMMY" MALDONADO, age 56, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1963 in Upland, CA to Minerva Melendrez and David Maldonado. "Jimmy" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a construction worker by trade. He was a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.
Survivors include his wife, Tishia Ice of the family home; two sons, James Cauley and Antonio Santiago Maldonado; a daughter, Shauna Cauley; his mother, Minerva Romero; a sister, Kalisa Maldonado. Other survivors include his uncle, Dr. Simon Melendres; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, David Maldonado Sr.; his brother, David Maldonado.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 12 PM (noon) with Pastor Dr. Simon Melendres officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date. Military honors will be accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 23, 2019