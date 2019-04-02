|
|
Simon M. Sanchez
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness, we announce that Simon M. Sanchez (68 years of age), our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of Las Cruces, NM. After graduating from Mayfield High School, May 1969, Simon joined the Army. He served in the 615th Engineer Company Sixth United States Army in 1970 until his Honorable Discharge. Throughout his career, he received several certificates and commendations for his excellent performance and expertise in the heavy mobile equipment as mechanic and technician. He then enlisted in The New Mexico Army National Guard and the Reserve of the Army, 642nd Maintenance Company in 1975, then reenlisted in 1990 until he was Honorably Discharged. Those who knew Simon "Butch" in the Army, is now "Free". Simon over several years was an advocate for immigrant families, who appreciated all his efforts when they were reunited. His hobbies included baseball, hunting, horseshoes, card games and billiards. Simon loved his children and grandchildren. He will continue to live in our hearts and in our thoughts as he was a great, hard, but caring and loving individual not only to his family, but to numerous nieces, nephews, friends and animals. His loving dogs, especially "Chapo" who he adored and was always at his side up to his final moment will miss him. He also loved his cats and fed many pigeons who will also greatly miss him. Roam "Free", now without pain or inhibitions. Roam "Free".
Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow at 7 pm. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Church with Father Andres Mendoza officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 2, 2019