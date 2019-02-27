Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Socorro Bermudez Soriano Obituary
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of SOCORRO BERMUDEZ SORIANO, age 48, of Las Cruces on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. It is rare that we find someone that makes a profound and indelible impression in our lives. Our dear wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt, Socorro was truly such a person and a rare gem.
We all admired her great faith her dedication and approach to her work as a Social Worker and the love, compassion and dedication she shared for her family, friends, colleagues and the children and families she served. Socorro was wise beyond her years. We all hung on her every word, thought and opinion, because it matter greatly to us. She was respected highly and is so loved. Socorro was nothing less than Amazing; she has inspired us to be a better follower of Christ and was truly a blessing on this earth to everyone she met.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Roberto Soriano of the family home; her daughter, Yadira Soriano (Sergio Sanchez) of Las Cruces; her parents, Manuel and Maria de Refugio Bermudez of Rincon; her two granddaughters, Malia Sanchez and Evie Soriano-Sanchez; two sisters, Sylvia Ramirez (Mike) and Alma Nevarez (Orlando) all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Manuel Bermudez (Eileen) and Gerardo Bermudez (Gena) all also of Las Cruces, and Cesar Bermudez (Yessica) of Temecula, CA. Others survivors include numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Socorro was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her mother-in-law, Maria Ester Vargas.
Visitation for Socorro will begin at 6 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Enrique Lopez- Escalera, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be her nieces and nephews.
The Soriano Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 27, 2019
