Socorro Eres
Las Cruces - Socorro Eres passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning April 28th, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father and our blessed Mother Mary. Socorro was born December 31st, 1943 in Bayard, NM to Alfredo and Josefa Duran.
The youngest of ten siblings, Socorro was a sweet, humble, loving, caring, and beautiful person inside and out. Quite simply she was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ and our Lady and was a very devoted catholic, always guiding her family to be closer to God. She was patient, willing to listen, and could offer advice to anyone who needed her help. Any time you were able to spend with Socorro was truly cherished, just having her in your presence was the world.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Antonio Eres, her son Steve Eres, her son Mario Eres (Susan), daughter Yvonne Lopez (John) and all of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She is preceded in death by sisters Juanita Trujillo (Elizar), Rosa Trujillo (Leo), Angelita Duran, and brother Tomas Duran (Irene).
She is survived by sisters Betty Candelaria (Jesus), Mary Solis (Ramon), Dora Tovar (Daniel), Lupe Sanchez (Gilbert), and brother Pete Hernandez.
The joys of her life were her eight grandchildren Emilio, Emmanuel, Alyssa, Mario Jr., Clarissa, Nicholas, Nick, Sophia and one new great grandchild Aylah Rose Lerma.
We love you; we will forever miss you, please pray for us all.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitation is restricted to five family members. Services will be lived streamed on the Getz Funeral Home Facebook Page and also at getzcares.com beginning at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020