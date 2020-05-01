Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Eres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro Eres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Socorro Eres

Las Cruces - Socorro Eres passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning April 28th, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father and our blessed Mother Mary. Socorro was born December 31st, 1943 in Bayard, NM to Alfredo and Josefa Duran.

The youngest of ten siblings, Socorro was a sweet, humble, loving, caring, and beautiful person inside and out. Quite simply she was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ and our Lady and was a very devoted catholic, always guiding her family to be closer to God. She was patient, willing to listen, and could offer advice to anyone who needed her help. Any time you were able to spend with Socorro was truly cherished, just having her in your presence was the world.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Antonio Eres, her son Steve Eres, her son Mario Eres (Susan), daughter Yvonne Lopez (John) and all of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

She is preceded in death by sisters Juanita Trujillo (Elizar), Rosa Trujillo (Leo), Angelita Duran, and brother Tomas Duran (Irene).

She is survived by sisters Betty Candelaria (Jesus), Mary Solis (Ramon), Dora Tovar (Daniel), Lupe Sanchez (Gilbert), and brother Pete Hernandez.

The joys of her life were her eight grandchildren Emilio, Emmanuel, Alyssa, Mario Jr., Clarissa, Nicholas, Nick, Sophia and one new great grandchild Aylah Rose Lerma.

We love you; we will forever miss you, please pray for us all.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitation is restricted to five family members. Services will be lived streamed on the Getz Funeral Home Facebook Page and also at getzcares.com beginning at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Socorro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -