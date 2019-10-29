|
|
Socorro Nunez
Las Cruces - Socorro Hernandez Nuñez (March 20, 1932 to October 25, 2019)
On Friday, October 25, 2019 Socorro Hernandez Nuñez, wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Jalisco, Guadalajara, México, and was one of seven siblings. She was the last surviving sibling.
Like thousands before, Socorro immigrated to the United States at a very young age. Leaving the fields of México, only to find that she would again work as a field laborer in Texas, where she picked oranges, onions and cotton. She also worked in the onion and Chile plants in Las Cruces. She became a young widow and found herself raising four children. Socorro wasn't afraid of hard work though. She was there to assist her brother in law, Magdaleno, build her home. Along with her children, she would make and sell burritos, and deliver them to the many construction sites in the city. Those of you who were fortunate enough to know Socorro of "Beverly Hills" knew of her burritos and hospitality. And, if you didn't have the money to pay, no worries, you could always pay her on your payday, which kept her customers coming back. Socorro was always feeding her family and friends, providing shelter to those in need, and never letting you leave her home hungry. She didn't stop working until the age of 64, when she stopped taking care of Adam and Ashley McKelvey. Socorro was strict, strong, savvy, stubborn, a smoker and yet a woman of great faith. She along with her sister Elvia, led their family Posadas for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Nuñez; her children Sandra Meza, Victor (Lucy) Lucero, and her best friend of 13 years Rosa Garcia. Socorro leaves behind a legacy of 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Mariano Meza, her siblings; Jose, Rafael, Elvira, Rosa, Carlota and Lupe, her two oldest children Juan Meza and Linda Meza-Rodriguez, and grand daughter Christina Rodriguez-Schwindt.
A rosary is scheduled at 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite St. Las Cruces, NM 88001, with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 am, followed by a burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Martin Aldaz, Orlando Aldaz, Jaime Gomez, J.D. Lucero, David, Isaac and Jaime Rodriguez, and Nicolas Schwindt.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mesilla Valley Hospice for their comfort and care during our mom's final days.
You have finished the race Momma! You can now rest in Peace!
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019