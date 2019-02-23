|
SOCORRO R. BENCOMO, age 81, passed from this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in El Terrero Namiquipa, Chihuahua, MX to Guadalupe Rivera and Julian Ramos. Mrs. Bencomo was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Socorro has joined her maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents; husband, Eloy Bencomo; son, Francisco J. Bencomo; numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Oscar Bencomo of Las Cruces; two sisters, Luz Venzor of Chihuahua City, MX, and Bertha Grijalva of Las Cruces. Other survivors include two granddaughters, Blanca and Lizette Bencomo; a grandson, Javier Bencomo and a great grandson, Eddie Caro as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for immediate family and close friends will begin at 9 AM Saturday (today), February 23, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Cremation will take place and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date in the Arrey Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the people that helped and touched Socorro's life.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 23, 2019