Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
For more information about
Socorro Lucero
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Basilica de San Albino
2070 Calle de Santiago
Mesilla, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Basilica de San Albino
2070 Calle de Santiago
Mesilla, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Lucero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro Tellez Lucero


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Socorro Tellez Lucero Obituary
SOCORRO TELLEZ LUCERO

Las Cruces - SOCORRO TELLEZ LUCERO, age 75, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX surrounded by all her loving family. She was born January 10, 1944 in Mesilla to Pablo and Andrea Trujillo Tellez. Socorro or "Mama Corro", as she was fondly known to family and friends, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Socorro was a member of the Basilica de San Albino.

Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-six years, Margarito A. Lucero of the family home; two sons, Marty Lucero (Judith) of San Jose, CA and Pablo "Tony" Lucero (Angela) of Sierra Vista, AZ; two daughters, Anna Escobedo (John) and Maria Elena Vent (Ed) all of Las Cruces; one brother, Ramiro Tellez (Virginia): two sisters, Emma Ulloa (Marco) and Viola Pena (Albert) all also of Las Cruces. Her thirteen loving grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Socorro was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Pablo Tellez, Jr.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Christopher Williams officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Marty and Tony Lucero, Ed Vent, Robert Skaggs, Rudy Baca, and Gabriel Lucero. Honorary bearers will be Jakob Quezada and Joaquin Cardenas.

The Lucero Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now