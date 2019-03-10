|
SOCORRO TELLEZ LUCERO
Las Cruces - SOCORRO TELLEZ LUCERO, age 75, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX surrounded by all her loving family. She was born January 10, 1944 in Mesilla to Pablo and Andrea Trujillo Tellez. Socorro or "Mama Corro", as she was fondly known to family and friends, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Socorro was a member of the Basilica de San Albino.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-six years, Margarito A. Lucero of the family home; two sons, Marty Lucero (Judith) of San Jose, CA and Pablo "Tony" Lucero (Angela) of Sierra Vista, AZ; two daughters, Anna Escobedo (John) and Maria Elena Vent (Ed) all of Las Cruces; one brother, Ramiro Tellez (Virginia): two sisters, Emma Ulloa (Marco) and Viola Pena (Albert) all also of Las Cruces. Her thirteen loving grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Socorro was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Pablo Tellez, Jr.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Christopher Williams officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Marty and Tony Lucero, Ed Vent, Robert Skaggs, Rudy Baca, and Gabriel Lucero. Honorary bearers will be Jakob Quezada and Joaquin Cardenas.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 10, 2019