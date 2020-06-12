Sophia S. Bernal
Las Cruces - In the presence of family, Sophia passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Las Cruces after battling Mesothelioma she was 89 when she passed. She was born in 1930, in Engle, New Mexico and was the second of 5 children of Frank and Porfiria Sanchez, who lived in Truth or Consequences N.M.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rudy Bernal and her parents Frank and Porfiria Sanchez. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and her happiest times were spending time with her family. She had a way of making each person she encountered feel special and always had a positive attitude in life. She appreciated the little things and took on any challenges with perseverance and grace. She always had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was inviting and magnetic and will be forever missed.
She is survived by her son Rudy and his wife Loraine Bernal, Billy Bernal, Johnny and his wife Sally Bernal, Gracie Lohman and her husband David and Janet and her husband Joe Agro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nichole Bernal, Jordan Bernal and his fiancé Erika Aguirre, Josh and Christie Nieto, Emily Ramirez, and her great grandchildren Mia, Natalia and Olivia.
The reading of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, with Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:00 AM. A virtual memorial service will also be available for those who cannot attend through getzcares.com; please select Streaming Service, upon drop down, there will be a link for live services. Streaming of the service will begin at actual service time listed.
Sophia's family would like to extend its gratitude to Hospice personnel who administered health care.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book and to obtain information for the virtual memorial services.
Flowers may be coordinated and sent through Getz Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.