Stella Contreras
Las Cruces - The good Lord gained another angel today. Stella Contreras 83. Passed away on May 20,2020. She left behind her husband of over 64 years Roger Contreras. Her only child Rose(Wally). Three grandchildren Kelly(Josh),Brandi(Chris),and Nikki(Brett). Had 3 sisters Mary, Caroline and Connie.3 brothers Raymond, Roger and Richard. Many nieces and nephews. Loved by many.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 24, 2020