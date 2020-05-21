Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Contreras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Contreras Obituary
Stella Contreras

Las Cruces - The good Lord gained another angel today. Stella Contreras 83. Passed away on May 20,2020. She left behind her husband of over 64 years Roger Contreras. Her only child Rose(Wally). Three grandchildren Kelly(Josh),Brandi(Chris),and Nikki(Brett). Had 3 sisters Mary, Caroline and Connie.3 brothers Raymond, Roger and Richard. Many nieces and nephews. Loved by many.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -