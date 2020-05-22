|
|
Stephanie Reyes
Las Cruces - Stephanie StephanieReyes embarked on her Epic Adventure to heaven May 11.2020. Stef was born May 24, 1975 in El Paso, Tx. to Belinda Soto and Gerardo Reyes.Those left to mourn her loss are her parents, sister Caroline Olivas (Ron) niece Jasmyn Olivas and nephew Jonah Olivas from Rio Rancho, NM.Her uncles, Juan Felipe Herrera Andy (Mina) Herrera, Ernest (Irma) Herrera, Art (Chris) Herrera, Armando Reyes (Veila) Los Lunas, Special auntie, Nana Alicia Reyes, auntie Lupe Leyva (Manuel) San Miguel, lots of special cousins. She was so special to her late Grandpa David Herrera and Grandma Licha who met her at heavens gate.
She graduated from Onate 1994 and was an amazing Silverette dancer leading her team as captain bring home State title. She became a Sundancers at NMSU for 2 years.
She left las Cruces. to get her esthetician license at Aveda Institute in Abq. NM. She worked at several Spas including one in Phx Az,. Upon her return to Las Cruces, she entered the health care business working with physically impaired folks.
Lives are like rivers, eventually they go where they must, not where we want them to go.
She will be missed for her crazy sense of humor, her gentleness, compassion and caring healing hands. Her laughter was contagious, you had to laugh.
Cremation has taken place, her final resting place and release of ashes will be on the family Herrera farm; Her old stomping grounds where she spents lots of time growing up with grandma and grandpa, her uncles and her cousins.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Animal Humane society in Las Cruces. She loved animals!
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020