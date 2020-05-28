Stephen G. Shorter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen G. Shorter

Stephen G. Shorter entered into eternal life on May 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. He was born on May 22,1942 in Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Marie Shorter, his mother Mary Shorter, his sons, Steve and David Shorter, siblings, Fred, Tom, Susie, and Georgia. He is also Survived by Clyde, Wallace, Carolyn and Val Gonzales, also his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be reunited with other family: Mark, Tim, Mary, and Kathy Shorter. Stephen Worked at HELSTF as a program manager for TRESCO. He is also a Veteran of the Air Force. Stephen was a kind and loving person, and was loved in return by many family and friends. Stephen's remains will be laid to rest at Saint Genevieve's Catholic Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved