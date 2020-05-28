Stephen G. Shorter



Stephen G. Shorter entered into eternal life on May 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. He was born on May 22,1942 in Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Marie Shorter, his mother Mary Shorter, his sons, Steve and David Shorter, siblings, Fred, Tom, Susie, and Georgia. He is also Survived by Clyde, Wallace, Carolyn and Val Gonzales, also his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be reunited with other family: Mark, Tim, Mary, and Kathy Shorter. Stephen Worked at HELSTF as a program manager for TRESCO. He is also a Veteran of the Air Force. Stephen was a kind and loving person, and was loved in return by many family and friends. Stephen's remains will be laid to rest at Saint Genevieve's Catholic Church.









