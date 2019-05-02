|
|
Stephen Lengal
Las Cruces - Stephen Lengal went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019. Steve was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 22, 1955 to Michael & Esther Lengal. He lived in Las Cruces where he attended school through high school. After graduating, Steve started his rodeo career as a very successful bull rider. After many years in Las Cruces he moved to Farmington where he started his career as a very talented carpenter. He finally settled down in Continental Divide NM, where he started his own construction business and built many beautiful homes. He resided here until his passing.
Steve is survived by his sons, Travis and his wife, Michelle of Aztec NM; Tyler and his Fiancé, Samantha of Austin TX; daughter, Taylore and her Fiancé, Austin of Grants NM; two grandchildren, Brantley & Rhett Lengal; one brother, Mike Lengal and his wife, Lena of Gallup NM; one sister, Stephanie Lengal of Las Cruces NM; nieces and nephews. He will be missed and remembered by everyone he has impacted throughout his life.
Services celebrating his life will be held at a future date for family and close friends.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 2, 2019