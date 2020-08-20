1/1
Steve E. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve E. Hernandez

Las Cruces - STEVE E. HERNANDEZ, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by family.

Steve worked in retail for over 20 years but you could always find him working on something in his yard or home or tinkering with his tools outside. He always had a love for the outdoors.

Steve will be remembered for his generous heart, infectious smile, and how he was always willing to lend a hand and was a friend to all and loved by many.

Survivors include his fiancée, Isabel Gonzales; daughter, Charleen Hernandez, and sons, Steven Samuel Hernandez and Shawn Hawkins (Desiree). He also left behind three granddaughters and two grandsons. Steve will forever be in our hearts.

A celebration of his life was held Friday evening, August 21, 2020.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved