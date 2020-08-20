Steve E. Hernandez
Las Cruces - STEVE E. HERNANDEZ, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by family.
Steve worked in retail for over 20 years but you could always find him working on something in his yard or home or tinkering with his tools outside. He always had a love for the outdoors.
Steve will be remembered for his generous heart, infectious smile, and how he was always willing to lend a hand and was a friend to all and loved by many.
Survivors include his fiancée, Isabel Gonzales; daughter, Charleen Hernandez, and sons, Steven Samuel Hernandez and Shawn Hawkins (Desiree). He also left behind three granddaughters and two grandsons. Steve will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of his life was held Friday evening, August 21, 2020.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com