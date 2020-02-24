Services
Las Cruces - Steven D. Cook passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Franklin Heights Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in El Paso, Texas, after a long struggle with various illnesses. He was born May 17, 1959, in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Carl W. Cook, Jr., and Shirley (Sammons) Cook.

Steven graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1977. After a tour with the United States Navy, he attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. Most of his working career was spent in construction/landscaping.

Steven was preceded in death by his father in 2014. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Cook; his brother, Jerry Cook; and his sister, Pamela (Daniel) Montoya. He is also survived by his nephew, Randy Montoya, and three nieces: Shaun (Bobby) Hobson, Shelly (Mike) Cowden, and Shannon (Scott) Drake as well as five grand-nephews and four grand-nieces and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services will be held at Valley View Baptist Church, Las Cruces, NM on Wednesday, February 26, at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Pastor Michael C. Dacy.

Rather than flowers, the family would prefer you donate to the Gideons International or the .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
