Steven (Steve) D. Grassel, 57, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on January 21st, 2019 in Kerrville, Texas.
Steve was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He is survived by two children, two granddaughters, and several family members.
He was the proud owner of SG tree service, which he operated for over twenty years. He was well respected in his community for being a kind, hardworking, and honest business man. When he was not working he could be found riding his cherished Harley with close friends. He was an avid collector of many things, and had a love for movies and comics.
Steve will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure to love and know him, his contagious smile, and generous heart.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral at 11:00 am and a reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 8, 2019