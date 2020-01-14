|
|
Susan Janet (née Krammes) Sammis
Fort Worth, TX - Susan Janet (née Krammes) Sammis, died peacefully in Fort Worth, Texas among her family. Susan was born on March 8, 1945 in Bakersfield, California. She grew up in Bakersfield with her parents Lucy and Kenneth Krammes and younger sister, Nancy. In her teen years, she was inspired to choose pharmacy as a career. Her aspiration was fulfilled when she graduated from the University of the Pacific Pharmacy School in 1967. During her time at Pharmacy School, she met Theodore Sammis of San Francisco, who was working in Bakersfield at the time. Susan and Ted were married in Bakersfield in 1968. Shortly after the wedding, they moved to Tucson, AZ where Ted attended graduate school at the University of Arizona. Susan worked as a pharmacist while Ted completed his Ph.D. in hydrology. While in Tucson, Susan and Ted adopted their son, Matthew. The family moved to Las Cruces, NM in 1974 when Ted became a professor at New Mexico State University. After their move to Las Cruces, Susan and Ted adopted their daughter, Laura. Susan continued her pharmacy career while raising their two children. She worked at several local pharmacies both in Las Cruces and Hatch for more than 30 years.
Over her many years in Las Cruces, Susan developed a passion for Welsh Corgis, training them for agility competitions and as therapy dogs. She and her corgis won many competitions throughout the Southwest, competing in national trials several times. Susan and her corgis were well-known for visiting local schools, the Boys and Girls Club, and nursing homes throughout Las Cruces. In Susan's last days, her beloved corgi, Nessa, gave her much comfort.
In addition to her corgis, Susan loved to travel. She was able to travel throughout the US and visit many countries, often with family, but was never afraid to travel solo. When not at dog shows or traveling, Susan created beautiful needlework. Her needlepoint pillows, stockings, and pictures have become treasured family mementos.
Laura and her husband Nathan welcomed Susan into their home in Fort Worth often, where she visited her dearly loved granddaughters, Leyla and Norah. One of her greatest pleasures was attending the Nutcracker Ballet with them in Fort Worth. Susan was never without crafts, activities, and science experiments for her granddaughters to enjoy with her while she was in town.
After living in Las Cruces for 45 years, Susan moved to Fort Worth in early 2019 to be near her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Hatton (Nathan), granddaughters, Leyla and Norah of Fort Worth; son, Matthew Sammis (Margaret) of Capitan, NM; and sister, Nancy Blake, of Bozeman, MT; three nieces and a nephew.
Cremation has taken place and Susan's remains will be privately interred at the Valley of the Temples in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020