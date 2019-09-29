|
Susan Rogers Stephens Smiley
Las Cruces - May 11, 1937 - September 13, 2019
Susan Rogers Stephens was born May 11, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. Her family moved to Downers Grove, Illinois when she and her older sister (Billie) were young. By the time Susan was in high school, the family was living in Rocky River, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland situated along the shore of Lake Erie. She graduated from Rocky River High School in 1955, where she was a cheerleader and member of several social and academic clubs. She attended Ohio State University, where she was an active member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She received her degree in education and worked as a teacher before starting a family. She married Hylas Emmett Smiley, III, a physician in the Army, and the family moved to Texas upon his transfer to Ft. Bliss in El Paso.
Susan was an amazing woman and an incredible mother to her four children. She was tireless in her support of their ever-changing interests and activities. She spent countless hours at local hospitals volunteering her time in various roles. She loved the outdoors. She was an avid swimmer, runner, and gardener. She enjoyed horseback riding and camping in the mountains. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious, full-bodied laugh. She was an accomplished pianist, a competitive bowler, a masterful bridge player, and a talented artist. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, embroider, and needlepoint. During retirement, she immersed herself in scrapbooking and card making. Her talents seemed endless.
She and her husband eventually divorced, and in her mid-40's she enrolled in graduate school at UTEP and earned her MBA. She entered the workforce as a Computer Analyst and never looked back. The majority of her career was spent in a job she loved at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM, where she retired at the age of 74. She started each day with a song, lived each hour with a smile on her face and a heart full of love, and went to bed each night knowing her grace and kindness made the world a better place.
She was preceded in death by her father (Edward Rogers Stephens), her mother (Wilda Briggs Allen), and her sister (Wilda "Billie" Allen Stephens). She is survived by her four children: Stephen Allen Smiley, Lisa Honor Smiley Pena (Carlos), Erin Maureen Smiley Polonet (Brian), and Sunny Cathleen Smiley Saenz (Christopher). She is also survived by her 8 grandsons: Rett, Robert & J.C. Pena; Seth, Cameron & Ayden Polonet; and Caleb & Lachlan Saenz. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, and we will miss her very much. We were all so blessed to have her in our lives. She will be laid to rest alongside her father, mother, sister and generations of their family at the North Farmington Friends Cemetery in Farmington, NY.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 29, 2019