Susanna Chavira
Las Cruces - SUSANNA VAZQUEZ CHAVIRA, a resident of Las Cruces and formerly of Lordsburg, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Susanna was born on May 24, 1927 at Rancho Santa Rita, just outside of Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico to Maria Acosta and Ignacio Vazquez. She was one of 11 children of Maria and Ignacio and is survived by three siblings: Ignacio Vazquez and Tomas Vazquez of Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico and Jesusita Vazquez Flores of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Susanna grew up on the family ranch and was always willing to share childhood stories of working with livestock, learning how to cook from her mother and all that came with living in simpler times. She took special pride in sharing that she had a pet bull that she rode, instead of a horse, to complete tasks around the ranch and that she could complete all the same tasks as her brothers.
In 1943 she married Jesus Muniz Chavira and they went on to live an exceptional life together for 53 years, until his death. From that marriage came four children: Pilar Gandara (Gus) of Las Cruces; Hector Chavira (Alice) and Maria Herrera (Zeke) all of Yuma, AZ., and Maria del Rosario Corral of Canutillo, TX.
In 1956 Susanna and Jesus moved their family to Lordsburg, where they lived for approximately 40 years. During that time, Susanna spent time working as a homemaker, at various restaurants, and also worked for and retired from the Lordsburg Municipal Schools. During her time in Lordsburg, Susanna was able to form many friendships that she treasured and was always a willing host for card playing and a drink or two. Susanna enjoyed watching baseball games on TV and was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Coca Cola. She was happiest when her house was filled with family and especially enjoyed feeding all who came to her house. She had a great ability to make everyone who came to her house feel welcomed and as if they were an incredibly special person.
After her husband Jesus passed away in 1997, she moved to be near family in Las Cruces. She was a very selfless and loving lady who always put others ahead of herself and this was evident to the very end of her life, where her biggest concern was that her family was all doing well, rather than worrying about her own declining health. She was a wonderful lady and her family was blessed to have her as part of their life for such a long and joyous time.
Susana was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio and Maria Vasquez; her husband Jesus Chavira; one grandson and seven siblings. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great greatgrandchildren.
Serving as Casket Bearers are Michael Gandara, Joshua Gandara, Jacob Gandara, Chris Herrera, Max Anger, and Gus Gandara Jr.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only. Private Services will be held and burial will take place in Lordsburg where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only. Private Services will be held and burial will take place in Lordsburg where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.