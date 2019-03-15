|
|
Susie (Gebhardt) Drumm Horton
- - Susie (Gebhardt) Drumm Horton passed away on March 6, 2019 from leukemia, surrounded by her children, Dustin Drumm and wife Heather, Chris Drumm and wife Samantha, grandchildren, Riley, Jake, Hudson, Benjamin, and Leighton, brother Larry Gebhardt, and her beloved Monty Bunker, along with family and friends.
Susie was born August 27, 1947 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Gene and Mary Gebhardt. For many years, home was Las Cruces, NM, where she was known as the warm, friendly leader of Gene's Fine Jewelers and Business Products Center. Next, home was an RV, adventuring with Monty and their dogs. At last they settled in Granbury, Texas, where Susie loved the charm of the small town and its people.
Susie will be remembered for her beautiful smile, bright laughter, and incredible hugs. She lived life with joy, faith, gratitude, and grace. She was a mother, a "gammy", a sister, a daughter, a partner, an aunt, and a friend.
A celebration of life will be held at the beach this summer, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Be the Match (http://www.bethematch.org), or Tracy's Dogs (http://www.tracysdogs.com). Please forever honor Susie by laughing often and loving well.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 15, 2019