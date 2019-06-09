|
|
Susie Horcasitas-Senke
Las Cruces - Susie Rivera Horcasitas-Senke was born July 24, 1924, in Tyrone, New Mexico, to Vicente and Librada Rivera. She passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, at Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces, New Mexico. In 2009 Susie moved from her home, to Desert Peaks Assisted Living. The staff at Desert Peaks made her transition as seamless as possible and showered her with care and affection. The staff was her family away from home.
She attended grade and high school in Silver City, New Mexico and continued her education at the New Mexico State Teachers College also in Silver City. In 1943, in a bold move and being a bit of a free spirit Susie enlisted in the Women's Army Corp (WACs) and served until the end of the war.
After the war Susie worked in several different professions before going to work for the City of Las Cruces in 1953 when the City was just getting on its feet. Over the years Susie worked for several City Managers and Mayors. In 1983, after 30 years of service, Susie retired as a Senior Accounting Clerk. The city recognized her for many years of dedicated service and the significant contributions she made to several important city projects. The New Mexico Municipal League placed Susie on their Honor Roll of Service for serving the City of Las Cruces for more than a quarter of a century as a loyal and dedicated employee.
Susie was a member of Soroptimist and active in the Democratic Party. She was active in all manner of politics. She took her civic responsibilities seriously, often working the polls. Her favorite memory, when supporting the party, was hosting a fund raiser at her home attended by Ali McGraw. Her picture with Ali was prominently displayed in her home.
She lived an interesting life and witnessed incredible world changes during her 97 years. She was a free spirit whose life was a joyful celebration of family and friends. She loved to dance, party and laugh and the house was always open to family and friends. She enjoyed feeding everyone until they popped. She loved watching tennis on television. No one knows why as Susie never played tennis and we are not sure if she truly understood the rules of the game. Susie had many treasured lifelong friends that loved her and visited her often. In her later years she loved relaxing in her yard with her sister Anita and her beloved but overweight dog Oso.
Susie was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, and husband Harold Senke. Susie was a much-loved mother and is survived by her son Porfirio (Pete) Horcasitas (Kathy), her step-son Harold Senke, Jr. (Delores) and step-daughter Delores Weir(Alice) Cherished grandmother of Alex (Monique) and James (Robyn) Horcasitas and great grandmother of Taylor Horcasitas (Alex), Jackson Horcasitas and Ella Horcasitas (James). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, New Mexico. Susie can be remembered by donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005. A reception will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 N. Mesquite, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019