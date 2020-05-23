|
Suzanne Fore
Las Cruces - Suzanne Fore
July 30, 1940 - May 14, 2020
With deep sadness, we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, friend & teacher, Suzanne (Rutzen) Fore on May 14, 2020, in Las Cruces, NM. She was born on July 30, 1940, in San Francisco, CA, to accountant Ernest Rutzen and his wife, Ruth (Shomph) Rutzen.
Suzanne first studied education at the University of California Berkeley, completing her Bachelor of Arts degree at San Francisco State University, and eventually earning her master's degree in Education at New Mexico State University. She was a lifelong teacher, from her first elementary school classroom at the age of 21, to working as a substitute teacher well into her 70s, even after her retirement from Las Cruces Public Schools in 2006.
The Fore Family adventure began with a chance meeting with artist, surfer, and fellow teacher Harold Fore on the beach by Fisherman's Wharf. The winds led them to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they married in the courthouse. Soon after, they moved to Santa Fe, NM, where they had two sons. In 1983, the Fore's moved to Mesilla, where they made their home.
Suzanne was witty, compassionate, and fiercely protective of all around her. She made many friends while supporting the empowerment of women through Soroptimist International of Las Cruces, and she volunteered with Mesilla Valley CASA, advocating for children in difficult family situations. She also walked door to door in support of local Democratic candidates for public office.
Among her fulfilled dreams are traveling to Europe (more importantly, Paris) on a number of occasions, driving a red convertible Volkswagen Beetle, contributing to the lives of countless children in her classrooms, and proudly raising two loving, creative men who honor her life by living their truth.
She leaves behind a legacy of love and care, a life of supporting her family and giving voice to those in need of support.
Suzanne is survived by husband Hal Fore of Mesilla, NM; son Samurai Fore of Las Cruces, NM; son Joaquin Fore and daughter-in-law Teresa Fore of Albuquerque, NM; and a community of loving friends and colleagues.
A Celebration of Life memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Please make a contribution to Soroptimist International of Las Cruces, Mesilla Valley CASA, Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation, or your chosen cause in Suzanne's honor.
Our gratitude for the generous care extended to the Fore Family by the kind people at Home Instead Senior Care Las Cruces, Mountain View Regional Medical Center, University Medical Center of El Paso, Mesilla Valley Hospice, and Getz Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020