Suzanne Saldana
Las Cruces - Suzanne Saldana 72, Has peacefully left to heaven on 9-11-19 and will greatly be missed by family and friends.
those to treasure the love and wonderful memories she has left are, one son Marshall Saldana,
Daughter Michell Saldana, grandchildren Richie Trejo, Destiny Saldana, Aaliyah Molina
great grandson Dante Sellers, Companion Mike Mc Whorter.
special daughter in law Priscilla Baldonado. two special friends Suzanne Borges, Judy Whitlock.
Suzanne walked through the gates of heaven to be with late her husband Jose Saldana, sister Jeannie Clemente and her parent's we would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Constance Wash and staff, Mesilla valley hospice for the care and comfort that is greatly appreciated.
Cremation has respectfully taken place, a mass will be held at 11:00am on October 9th, 2019 at the first Baptist Church 106 S. Miranda to begin, Las Cruces, NM. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019