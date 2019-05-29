|
Syerra Nykkole Benavidez
Las Cruces - In the early morning hours of May 21, 2019 our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ embraced the soul of Syerra Nykkole Benavidez through His Most Compassionate Heart and Love for His sister Syerra he took away her pain and sufferings.
Syerra will mostly be remember for her most beautiful smile and up-lifting character. Her family and friends could not help laughing alongside her when she began to laugh. She was free-spirited and very outgoing. Syerra was also stubborn, frustrating those around her until she would simply give her "I am sorry eyes" and then start laughing, walking away like she won. She carried a beautiful relationship with her younger sister, Yzabell with whom she shared all life secrets with. Syerra sought help for her problems and was enrolled to enter Dona Ana Community College in the fall of 2019 where she was hoping to obtain a degree in Criminal Justice. Her goal in life was to help troubled teens from living her teenage life. She once said." I want to be someone's Angel". Just so everyone knows, "SHE WAS AN ANGELTO ALL OF US".
Syerra is survived by her mother Judy Barela and her companion Mario Banda of the family home; her brother, Izayah Benavidez, and her sister, Yzabell Benavidez both of Las Cruces; her father, Johnny Benavidez and his companion, Annette Trujillo; her siblings, her sisters Adanyka Benavidez, Aubrey Benavidez, Alexandra Benavidez and brother, Jacob Benavidez. Syerra is also survived by her maternal and paternal grandparents along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Syerra was preceded in death by her son, Jeremiah.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Saul Gonzalez officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mario Banda, Yzabelle and Izayah Benavidez, Manny Montoya, Jesus Barela and Mark Sedillo.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 29, 2019