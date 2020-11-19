1/1
Sylvia Rita Bennett-Vaughan
1930 - 2020
Sylvia Rita Bennett-Vaughan

Las Cruces - Sylvia Rita Bennett-Vaughan, was lifted up to heaven by the Angels on November 17, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. She was a devoted wife to the late Clinton Elvis Vaughan. They met in 1949 and shared 62 blessed years together.

Born on May 30, 1930 in El Paso, TX to John T. Bennett and Lucille Pierson. She was raised in the Big Bend area, Marathon and Haymond Texas. Sylvia attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, TX, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1950. For eighteen years she dedicated herself to her career as an elementary teacher in the Las Cruces Public Schools as well as two additional years at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School.

Sylvia was very passionately involved with the Catholic Community in Las Cruces. She sang in numerous church choirs for thirty-two years. Her artistic and creative inclinations carried her hobbies of singing, playing the piano and painting; it wasn't uncommon of her to discover nature and turn it into a piece of art. She found enjoyment in the simplest things, such as researching family linage and most importantly, spending time with family.

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, her parents, a sister Cornelia Skinner, four aunts and two uncles.

She is survived by her children Rita (late Lyle) Hutchins, Laura Bridges, Lawrence (Marilyn) Vaughan, Scott Vaughan, Maureen Greene, Eleanor (Rick) Manasco, Michael (Alma) Vaughan and twenty-two grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be: Parker, Austin and Cayman Greene, Noah and Ty Vaughan and Galen Hutchins. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Shaw, Walter and Nelson Skinner, Richard Larsen, Kolbyn Hutchins, Garrett Rutherford, Cole and Carson Kircher, Ryan Vaughan, Greg Smith, Patrick Kircher and Eddie and Jerry Luna.

Viewing will be December 2, 2020 at 9 am at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, followed by a funeral mass at 10 am. Services to be officiated by Fr. Alex Urena. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Hillcrest Cemetery in Las Cruces.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice or St. Albert the Great Newman Center.

Arrangements are made with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Newman Center
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Newman Center
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
