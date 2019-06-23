|
Tammy Sue Elliott
Las Cruces - TAMMY SUE ELLIOTT, age 59, of Las Cruces went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home. She was born September 16, 1959 in Roswell to Walter and Betty MacDonald Elliott. Tammy worked as a manager in retail stores.
Those left to mourn her passing include twins, a son, Jacob Elliott; a daughter, Aubrey Elliott both of Las Cruces; a brother, James Elliott of Denton, TX; a sister, Sherry Young also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Sophia Aguirre and Klariyah Ramirez; a nephew, Jason Young; a niece, Jana Young all also of Las Cruces. She was preceded in death by her parents.
May this beautiful and amazing woman rest in peace. Always and forever in our hearts.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Hector Vega, officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019