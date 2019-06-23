Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Tammy Elliott
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Baca’s Funeral Chapel
300 E. Boutz Road
Las Cruces, NM
Tammy Sue Elliott


Tammy Sue Elliott Obituary
Tammy Sue Elliott

Las Cruces - TAMMY SUE ELLIOTT, age 59, of Las Cruces went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home. She was born September 16, 1959 in Roswell to Walter and Betty MacDonald Elliott. Tammy worked as a manager in retail stores.

Those left to mourn her passing include twins, a son, Jacob Elliott; a daughter, Aubrey Elliott both of Las Cruces; a brother, James Elliott of Denton, TX; a sister, Sherry Young also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Sophia Aguirre and Klariyah Ramirez; a nephew, Jason Young; a niece, Jana Young all also of Las Cruces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

May this beautiful and amazing woman rest in peace. Always and forever in our hearts.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Hector Vega, officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222, Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019
