Teodulo Garibay
Teodulo Garibay, 96, entered into eternal life with our heavenly father on Monday, January 20, 2020. Teodulo lived a long and blessed life being born in Santa Maria del Oro, Durango to Rito Garibay and Cruz Carreon on February 17, 1923. His greatest love was for his family and was a devoted husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Catholic Church.
Being born in Mexico, he came to the United States early in life to support the war effort during World War II as a Bracero through the government Bracero Program. He worked in many capacities all over United States, finally settling in Dona Ana, NM until his death. He worked in the agricultural industry for 45 years beginning with the Joe Taylor Farms, eventually retiring in 1984 from the NMSU Dairy. Never fully retiring, he went to work at the Biad Chile Company for many years. In full retirement, he never stopped enjoying the outdoors and spent much of his time growing plants, trees and eventually went into business with his son building a successful Pecan Farm. He spent much of his time in the orchards, even late into his 90's. He created many long lasting relationships and was considered a beloved friend who was always there when there was a need.
He is survived by his wife: Maria Ana (Anita) of 56 years; his sister: Ramona; his three children: Olga (Joaquin Rodriguez), Jose and Luz Maria (Rudy Uribe); four grandchildren: Araceli, Agustin, Mireya and Diego; and one great grand-daughter: Isabel. He was widowed by Olimpia Guerrero and preceded in death by his son Juan Carlos; four sisters: Gerarda, Juanita, Epifania, Maria del Refugio and one brother: Agapito.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristro Rey St., Dona Anna, NM, followed by the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Father Alex Urena. Burial will follow at Dona Ana Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020