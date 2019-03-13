|
Teresa "Terry" E. Nevarez
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, TERESA "TERRY" E. NEVAREZ, age 68, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 15, 1950 to Tomas L. and Delfina Lucero Alvarez Telles. "Terry" as she was fondly known to family and friends, retired in 2002 from the Department of Education at New Mexico State University and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of forty-five years, Gilbert Nevarez; one son, Jacob Nevarez and a daughter, Danette Nevarez all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Thomas Telles (Barbara) also of Las Cruces, Frank Telles (Eileen) of Medinah, IL and James Telles (Kathy) of Portland, OR; four sisters, Virgie Apodaca, Josie Apodaca (John) Cecilia Manterola (Peter) and Alice Gamboa (Joe) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Alexandra, Nathan and Sonny Nevarez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Delfina Telles; her mother-in-law, Margaret Nevarez; and brother-in-law, Edward Apodaca.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 1 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the Tortugas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to your in memory of Terry.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019