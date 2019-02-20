Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Ojinaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa (Gonzales) Ojinaga


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresa (Gonzales) Ojinaga Obituary
Teresa Gonzales Ojinaga, 81, a resident of Paramount, CA formerly of here entered eternal rest January 7, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA. She was born January 18, 1937 in Santa Rita, NM to Fidencio Gonzales and Juanita Sanchez Gonzales. She enjoyed family time with all the family, going to casinos with her brothers and sisters, she loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews. It was her joy to see all of them. Teresa loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening plants, flowers, vegetables and chiles. Teresa was an endowed Catholic; she believed in God, and the Catholic religion. She volunteered at her church parish, the city council and Kaiser Permanente Hospital. She always made plenty of time, not only for her children and thirteen grandchildren; also cared (babysat) for many other children whether family or friends. She was always willing to help out whenever or wherever possible. She was very kind, loving, and caring to all. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 yrs, Mike Ojinaga of the family home; two sons, Miguel Ojinaga of West Covina, CA; Gilbert Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; five daughters, Josephine Ojinaga of Paramount, CA; Julie Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; Maria Barrajas and husband Miguel of Bellflower, CA; Cecilia Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; Joanna Ojinaga of Paramount, CA; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; five brothers, Luis Gonzales, Fidencio Gonzales, Antonio Gonzales, Moises Gonzales, and Javier Gonzales; three sisters, Ana Espinosa, Refugia "Cuca" Rodriguez, and Margarita Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Felipe and Enrique Gonzales; three sisters, Lola Gutierrez, Maria Gonzales, and Angela Sanchez. Holy rosary will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Deacon David Castañon reciting. A Memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Father Mike Williams officiating. Concluding service and inurnment will follow at Hanover Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrazas Funeral Chapels
Download Now