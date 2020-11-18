Teresa R. GarciaLas Cruces - Theresa R Garcia, 72 known as "Chata" passed away on Friday, November 13th2020, in Las Cruces, NM. Chata was born November 12th 1948 in Santa Fe, NM. She resided in Las Cruces, NM. She was a caring kind hearted person.She is survived by her sisters: Rosie Webb, Mary Estrada, Juanita Rael,Cecilia Jimenez and Lucy Rivera. Also survived by her brothers: Phillip Rael,Sam Rael, Jimmy Rael, Jerry Rael, Tom Rael, and survived by many other family members.She is preceded in death by her husbandAlberto Garcia, by her parents Trinidad and Maria Isabel Rael, and by her sisters Esperanza Rael De La Rosa and Pauline Rael Castillo, and by her brother Hilario L Rael.Viewing and Rosary Services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM. Rosary Services will start at10am on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 with burial to follow at the Rincon Crematory.Pallbearers will be Daniel Jimenez, Sergio Rivera Sr , Brandon Rivera, ThomasEstrada, Phillip Rael Jr and Jason Rael.Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador LasCruces, NM. 88001.