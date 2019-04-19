|
Terry "Nona" Chacon
Las Cruces - Terry ("Nona") P. Chacon (Gonzales), age 67, originally of Tortugas, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. She was born on May 29, 1951, in Tortugas, New Mexico, to Paul V. and Lucy P. Gonzales. Terry grew up in Tortugas and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1970. She lived briefly in Chevy Chase, Maryland after marriage and then returned to Las Cruces (Tortugas) to raise her daughter. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother as well as a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She found her calling in caring for others. Terry will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanna M. Chacon (husband Juha J. Koponen) and grandchildren Lucianna "Lucy" Koponen and Paul Edvard Koponen all of Helsinki, Finland and Las Cruces, New Mexico. She is also survived by her brother, Armando P. Gonzales (wife Margaret) of Canutillo, Texas and sister, Anna M. Ruspoli (wife Rhonda Jagow) of Las Cruces, New Mexico as well as niece, Nicole Smith of McKinney, Texas, niece, Clarissa Gonzales of Los Alamos, New Mexico, nephew, William Gonzales of Pecos, Texas and niece, Kathleen Ruspoli Nelson (husband Arthur "Trey") of Carrollton, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul V. and Lucy P. Gonzales.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Rosary to follow at 9:30 am and Holy Mass at 10 a.m. at The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tortugas, New Mexico with the Rite of Committal to follow at the Tortugas Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019