Terry Gene Mondy



Ted was born on January 20, 1939, and went to see his Savior on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020.



He was born to Oscar and Edna Mondy in Longbranch, TX. Ted was raised in East Texas with 14 brothers and sisters. Ted served America in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in May of 1961. He then married the love of his life, Amelida "Molly" Jimenez, that same month. Ted and Molly raised their family in Roswell and Hobbs, NM before moving to Las Cruces.



Ted is predeceased by son, Steven Mondy, and is survived by his wife Molly, (son) John and Wanda Mondy of Wylie, TX; (son) Audie and Shirley Mondy of Albuquerque, NM; (daughter) Sandra and Dan Eberling of Las Cruces, NM; as well as 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters Betty and Tommy Monroe of Carthage, TX; Brenda Cox of Logansport, LA; and Helen Martinez of Quinton, TX.



Ted was a member of Las Cruces First Assembly of God Church. He loved his church family and especially enjoyed spending time with his Sunday school class. He would make them all laugh and the jokes and laughter are what many of us will miss most.



He loved to make art out of metal and stone. If you were lucky enough to receive a piece from him, please cherish it. He won many ribbons at the fair for his work.



Ted, you will never be forgotten. Your smile, your laugh, and your sometimes-objectionable sense of humor, will live in our hearts forever.









