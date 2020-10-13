Terry Lee Collins
Las Cruces - Terry Lee Collins passed away on October 10, 2020 from complications related to diabetes. Fondly known to many as TLC, Terry was born in 1942 in Ruidoso, NM to Dutch and Elizabeth Collins. Terry was "big brother" to Joy Cottingim and Martha Hedgecoke. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Bonnie Adams, and his bosom buddy in retirement, brother-in-law General Wade Hedgecoke. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Terry enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, golfing, and air rifle competitions with friends and the New Mexico Senior Olympics, as well as ANY other activity related to target shooting.
Among the many people mourning his passing will be his son Tony Collins (wife Jessica), his daughters Tammy Ohara, Terri Lee Fander, and Tina Atkinson. He also has numerous grandchildren who will miss his earthly presence, among them Anthony Collins, Jolynn Allen, and many others including several great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Triumphant Life Church, 2020 North Valley Drive in Las Cruces.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
.