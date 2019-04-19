Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Tortugas, NM
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Tortugas, NM
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Tortugas, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Chacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry P. "Nona" Chacon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry P. "Nona" Chacon Obituary
Terry "Nona" P. Chacon

Las Cruces - Terry ("Nona") P. Chacon (Gonzales), age 67, originally of Tortugas, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. She was born on May 29, 1951, in Tortugas, New Mexico, to Paul V. and Lucy P. Gonzales. Terry grew up in Tortugas and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1970. She lived briefly in Chevy Chase, Maryland after marriage and then returned to Las Cruces (Tortugas) to raise her daughter. For the past nineteen years, she resided in El Paso, Texas. Terry was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother as well as a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She found her calling in caring for others. Terry will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxanna M. Chacon (husband Juha J. Koponen) and grandchildren Lucianna "Lucy" Koponen and Paul Edvard Koponen all of Helsinki, Finland and Las Cruces, New Mexico. She is also survived by her brother, Armando P. Gonzales (wife Margaret) of Canutillo, Texas and sister, Anna M. Ruspoli (wife Rhonda Jagow) of Las Cruces, New Mexico as well as niece, Nicole Smith of McKinney, Texas, niece, Clarissa Gonzales of Los Alamos, New Mexico, nephew, William Gonzales of Pecos, Texas and niece, Kathleen Ruspoli Nelson (husband Arthur "Trey") of Carrollton, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul V. and Lucy P. Gonzales.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Rosary to follow at 9:30 am and Holy Mass at 10 a.m. at The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tortugas, New Mexico with the Rite of Committal to follow at the Tortugas Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now