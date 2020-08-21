Thelma B Herl was born Thelma Lou Blackmon on November 25, 1922 to Eddie A Blackmon and Fannie Lou Marrs Blackmon in Crescent, Oklahoma. She was a small town girl growing up during the great depression, but she had fond memories of playing flute in the high school band, being a cheerleader, singing in the glee club and participating in church activities. She helped out in her parents' confectionary and ice cream store and, for a time, the family lived in the back of the store. Later, her father was appointed town Postmaster, and they sold the store.
After graduation, Thelma attended Central Oklahoma State College for two years but dropped out to care for her seriously ill mother. Her mother recovered, but then came Pearl Harbor. Thelma, along with a cousin and girlfriend headed west to find jobs that would help with the war effort. She was hired at the ordnance depot in Pomona, California where she drove trucks, eventually driving for the general. At age nineteen she met her future husband, Tony, at the military base. They married and nine days later Tony was shipped overseas. The newlyweds did not see each other again for two years. Meanwhile, Thelma was promoted to a job in an aircraft plant where she worked on an assembly line and earned her nickname, "Rosie the Riveter."
Tony returned home at war's end and the young couple made their home near his family in Washington, D.C. and Virginia. They both worked in government service for many years, Thelma as Chief of Officer Personnel Records at Fort Meyers, Virginia. When they retired in late 1977, they moved to Las Cruces where Thelma had family including her mother, and a brother, Max Blackmon.
In Las Cruces Thelma joined the Memorial Medical Center Auxilliary where she volunteered for more than thirty-five years, serving in many different offices including three terms as president.
She was also a long time member of the First Christian Church of Las Cruces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie A and Fannie Lou Blackmon, her husband, Tony Herl, and her brothers, Max and Bill Blackmon. She is survived by three nieces, Jean Waszak (husband, John), Kathy Blackmon and Becky Lennox, two nephews, Jim Blackmon (wife, Sarah) and David Blackmon, many great nieces and nephews, as well as hundreds of friends and neighbors. She will be lovingly remembered as a practicing Christian who was soft-spoken, elegant, and kind - always kind.
There will be a visitation from 5-7 pm Monday, August 24, 2020. Her funeral service is set for 10am, Tuesday, August 25 followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Chaplain Jeff Turkot will officiate.
