1/1
Thelma Blackmon Herl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma B Herl was born Thelma Lou Blackmon on November 25, 1922 to Eddie A Blackmon and Fannie Lou Marrs Blackmon in Crescent, Oklahoma. She was a small town girl growing up during the great depression, but she had fond memories of playing flute in the high school band, being a cheerleader, singing in the glee club and participating in church activities. She helped out in her parents' confectionary and ice cream store and, for a time, the family lived in the back of the store. Later, her father was appointed town Postmaster, and they sold the store.

After graduation, Thelma attended Central Oklahoma State College for two years but dropped out to care for her seriously ill mother. Her mother recovered, but then came Pearl Harbor. Thelma, along with a cousin and girlfriend headed west to find jobs that would help with the war effort. She was hired at the ordnance depot in Pomona, California where she drove trucks, eventually driving for the general. At age nineteen she met her future husband, Tony, at the military base. They married and nine days later Tony was shipped overseas. The newlyweds did not see each other again for two years. Meanwhile, Thelma was promoted to a job in an aircraft plant where she worked on an assembly line and earned her nickname, "Rosie the Riveter."

Tony returned home at war's end and the young couple made their home near his family in Washington, D.C. and Virginia. They both worked in government service for many years, Thelma as Chief of Officer Personnel Records at Fort Meyers, Virginia. When they retired in late 1977, they moved to Las Cruces where Thelma had family including her mother, and a brother, Max Blackmon.

In Las Cruces Thelma joined the Memorial Medical Center Auxilliary where she volunteered for more than thirty-five years, serving in many different offices including three terms as president.

She was also a long time member of the First Christian Church of Las Cruces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie A and Fannie Lou Blackmon, her husband, Tony Herl, and her brothers, Max and Bill Blackmon. She is survived by three nieces, Jean Waszak (husband, John), Kathy Blackmon and Becky Lennox, two nephews, Jim Blackmon (wife, Sarah) and David Blackmon, many great nieces and nephews, as well as hundreds of friends and neighbors. She will be lovingly remembered as a practicing Christian who was soft-spoken, elegant, and kind - always kind.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 pm Monday, August 24, 2020. Her funeral service is set for 10am, Tuesday, August 25 followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Chaplain Jeff Turkot will officiate.

Service have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved