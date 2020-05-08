|
Theodore "Ted" V. Sheets
Las Cruces - THEODORE "TED" VERNON SHEETS, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, just one day after his brother, Burton L. Sheets death three years ago whom he missed so much. "Ted", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born January 2, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII.
Ted loved going to the Munson Center to see all his friends and enjoyed playing pool. Due to Covid-19 the center closed which was a bummer for him and was looking forward to its re-opening.
Immediate family that survives Mr. Sheets, is his nephew, Burton L. Sheets; his great-nephew, Jonathan Sheets and great-niece, Jessica Vega.
My uncle was the best uncle any nephew could ask for; I will miss him so much. I'm sure his brother, my dad and both my mom, and his mom, Evelyn Sheets, where there to welcome him in his new life
Peace at last, have a safe journey uncle Ted, Love Butch.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 8 to May 10, 2020