Theodore W. Sammis
Las Cruces - THEODORE "TED" WALLACE SAMMIS, age 76, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born May 5, 1943 in San Mateo, CA to Arthur and Eugenia (Rutherford) Sammis. In 1966, Ted received his BS from the University of California- Davis. He continued his education and received a MS and a PhD in hydrology from the University of Arizona. He became an assistant professor at New Mexico State University in the Plant and Environmental Sciences Department in 1974, rising to the level of full professor. During a career of almost 40 years he conducted research on crop modeling, water use in pecans, waste water handling, and climate data analysis. He published numerous and wide ranging scientific papers from his research and also taught several undergraduate and graduate level courses and mentored many graduate students. He created the New Mexico Climate Center and served as the New Mexico State Climatologist from 1984 to 2009. Ted was the recipient of the Jose Fernandez Chair in New Mexico State University College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Science from 2006 to 2009. Ted's passions included hiking, fishing, reading books and spending time with his granddaughters, Leyla and Norah.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Hatton (Nathan) of Fort Worth, TX; son, Mathew Sammis (Margaret) of Capitan, NM; his brother, Robert Sammis (Suzanne) of Greenbrae, CA; his former wife, Susan Sammis of Fort Worth, TX; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Blake of Bozeman, MT, Mary Lee Sammis (Ian) of Novato, CA. Other survivors include two granddaughters, Leyla and Norah Hatton as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ian Michael Sammis.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 PM at the Spiritual Center. 1720 E. University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM.
Memorial donations may be made to the NMSU Esteban Herrera Endowed Graduate Scholarship or .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 31, 2019