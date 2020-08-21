Theresa "Tressa" Michelle Basler-White



Los Angeles, CA - Theresa "Tressa" Michelle Basler-White, 33, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on June 24, 2020 at 2:55 a.m. Tressa fought lymphatic and lung cancer for the past year and died of natural causes in Las Cruces, NM, surrounded by her immediate family. "It is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all" has never struck a chord as deeply and truly as it does with the passing of Tressa. She loved and always will be loved, to and through the core of her existence.



Tressa was born in Las Cruces, NM, to Kathleen "Kathy" Basler and Ronald "Greg" Gregory White on April 5, 1987. She was born smiling and into a sisterhood that is rarely equaled. After graduating from Las Cruces High School in 2005, and studying at New Mexico State University, she allowed her true calling to take her to Austin, Texas, in 2008. Tressa spent her years in Austin making intimate friends, many of whom remained in contact with her until her passing. She permanently relocated to southern California in 2010 where she found more wonderful, generous and true friends whom she referred to as her "chosen family".



Tressa spent her life pursuing adventures, goals, joy and dreams. She created and lived a life of happiness and love. Tressa valued self-education and actively studied the soul, human body, and nutrition; she studied the relationships between each of these, along with numerous other topics and intercepts that influenced those studies. She remained physically active her entire life, enjoying hiking, swimming, volleyball, HIIT, yoga, and pretty much anything that got her heart pumping. Tressa treasured traveling and was provided many opportunities to do so. She spent weeks in the summers of her childhood visiting the maternal side of her family on the east coast, and in Arizona with her paternal grandparents. In adulthood, she discovered Mexico, Thailand, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and much of the United States.



Tressa is survived by her mother, Kathy Basler, her father, Greg White and her step-mother, Mary Martinez-White, all currently residing in Las Cruces, NM; her two older sisters, Anna Basler-White, currently residing in El Paso, TX and Diane Basler-White of Las Cruces; her niece, Syncere Smith and nephew, Jett Smith of Las Cruces; and, her godson, CJ, and his mother, Yurike, of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members, from around the country, all of whom she cherished and loved. No less, Tressa is survived by her chosen family, a myriad of incredible souls, who loved her unconditionally and participated in giving her the ability to live life to the fullest. She lives in our memories and thoughts of her.



Tressa chose to be cremated, and that occurred on July 5, 2020. She is being honored with two celebrations of life. The first occurred July 25, 2020 in Riverside, California, hosted by Alex and Jordan Danze. The event brought together over 100 people who loved and revered her. That celebration included: the release of 33 doves at 3:33 p.m.; a solo, live version of one of her favorite songs; a live band; and a night full of activities Tressa would have been the first person to enjoy. The second ceremony will be held in Las Cruces, NM, in 2021. Details of that event are being determined.









