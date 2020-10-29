Thomas Bertolas
Las Cruces - On October 16th, 2020, Tom "TB" Bertolas passed away at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. Tom was born 12.04.51 to Jack and Betty Bertolas in Virginia, MN. He was the third of four sons.
Tom was a do-er of all things. He was the little brother who wanted to be like the big brothers. He was the boy scout who travelled to jamborees with his dad. He was that kid in high school who played football and wrestled, graduating in 1970.
He went on to be that young man who proudly served his country as a telemetry engineering specialist in the U.S. Army. He spent six years serving during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged. He did cool things while working at Holloman AFB's High-speed Test Track. He was proud to have been a part of the team that broke the land speed record in 2003 for accomplishing rocket sled records reaching Mach 8.6. Nothing was quite like the things he did on his computer. He saved the free world.
The thing he did that brought the sparkle to his eye was the dad thing-his baby girl, the child. He put together the swings sets and pools. He did homework and listened to clarinet practice. He went to games and competitions, ever the band dad in his Mayfield hoodie and ball cap. He glowed the day he walked her to the car after her graduation from ENMU. He did the dog thing, cat thing. Jessie, his beer drinking cat buddy, misses him terribly. He and Lex, the big black dog, were partners in all things manly in the back yard. Camping, fixing of things broken, Lego Mindstorms, built condos in Ruidoso with his buddy Butch. He was a smoker of pipes, eater of pizza and drinker of beer. He did it all, but not once owned a cell phone. He did the husband thing well-never missing a Valentine's Day-last bouquet of red roses was 27. One for every year. The last thing he wanted was to be laid to rest with military honors. Which he was on October 22nd at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Tom was pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Betty, In-Laws Barney and Ruby. His eldest brother Jack and sister's in-law Margaret (Muggy), Bev and Cindy.
He was survived by his wife, Odette, and daughter, Kiersti. His brother Peter and wife Mary-Lee, his brother Randy and wife Maureen and many nieces and nephews.
To those who helped him with that last thing-Dr. Ike, MVH, Mountain View, Whitney, Ameerah and Angie-you helped bring out a strength we never knew we had.
Rest easy, Big Friendly. We're being brave.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.