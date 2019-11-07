|
|
Thomas Edward True
Georgetown, TX - Thomas Edward True, 78, passed away on November 5, 2019.
A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Tom was born on January 12, 1941 to George William and Bessie Jewel (Herndon) True.
Tom served our nation in the United States Navy and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Business from New Mexico State University. He worked in Civil Service for the Department of Defense, United States Government, retiring the last day of December, 2005.
Miss Kathryn E. "Kewie" Warden came into his life and they were married on March 25, 1962 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They became the proud parents to their son, Thomas W. True and daughter, Valerie True.
In Las Cruces, Tom belonged to the Elks Lodge 1119. He contributed to the Commission of Las Cruces Horseshoe Courts for public use and organized the first Horse Shoe Pitching Club there. After 42 wonderful years in Las Cruces, Tom and Kewie packed up and moved to Georgetown, Texas to be closer to their kids and grandkids. In his retirement years, he enjoyed time with his family and all the wonderful friends he made in the Sun City community. He enjoyed the Sun City Zoomers, Country Western Dance Club, Oldies but Goodies Dance Club, Canasta and Mexican Train groups.
Tom loved all animals but held a special place in his heart for cats. He was extremely competitive in the games that he loved to play. RVing and grilling were favorite pass times with his friends and family.
Tom's parents and an older sister preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are: wife, Kathryn "Kewie" True of Georgetown; daughter, Valerie True of Cedar Park; son, Tom and wife, Nancy True of Greenville, North Carolina; grandson, Garrett and wife, Makenzie True of Greenville, North Carolina; granddaughter, Brandy and husband, Joe Faulk of Round Rock; sister, Sheila True Brady of Naperville, Illinois; cats, Sinbad and Athena, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society or to a Humane Society of your choice.
You may leave a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019