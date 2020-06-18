Thomas Fletcher was born to Fred and Lila Fletcher, March 26, 1926 in Grapeland, TX. His family migrated to Vado, NM where he was to meet his future wife, Helen L. Boyer.
Thomas (better known as "Tom") shared with many that when he first saw her, he said, "The Lord is my shepherd, and I KNOW what I want". So, after serving his country for two years in the US Army, he returned to NM and since he knew what he wanted, their marital union began October 20, 1947.
Tom loved God and was a man of faith. He served 58 years at Bethel Second Baptist Church, 405 E. Hadley, Las Cruces, NM in numerous capacities as Usher Board President, Laymen's President, a trustee as well as sang in the choir. He was highly favored with a position with Raytheon/White Sands Missile Range, working as a Supply Manager, from July 21, 1958, retiring July 31, 1991, where he received many accolades.
Tom's favorite pastimes included fishing with his buddies (Joe Bob Sellers and Elvin Wilson), playing games, watching sports and travelling.
As a successful little league coach, he won championship titles for the Washington Heights Elementary School baseball team. Many of the young players he coached expressed how he was the best coach they ever had. He was a HUGE lover of sports, especially of the Dodgers and Lakers. When asked to be a time-keeper for New Mexico State University's Aggie basketball team under Coach Lou Henson, one could have heard a loud "yes" from him, because he loved the Aggies. He felt honored to be of service to them.
God called his good and faithful servant home, Saturday evening June 13, 2020. Tom will greatly be missed on earth; however, we rejoice as he is reunited with his beloved wife of 70 years, his parents, siblings, and many, many friends. He leaves behind his sister, Gladys Kennedy (Joe) (Bakersfield, CA), four daughters, Linda McClain ( Austin, TX), Bessie Fletcher, Karen Richardson (Yaseen) and Pamela Fletcher, all of Las Cruces, NM; four grandchildren, Evelyn Williams (Austin, TX), Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher, his namesake (Douglasville, GA), Tanisha O'Bannon (Reggie) (Austin, TX), and Jermaine Menefield (Beverly) (Las Vegas, NV); his Godchild, Brittany Laws (William) (Denham Springs, LA), the Boyer family who treated him like a son, a brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To honor his love of sports, we ask that you wear your favorite sports jersey, if you are planning on attending. Please keep in mind that due to COVID-19, the funeral home will only be able to operate at 25% capacity and a mask is also required.
Funeral arrangements are being managed by Getz Funeral Home. Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a live streaming for viewing at www.getzcares.com, select "Streaming services" you will be directed to Facebook to for a live streaming viewing at 11:30am (MST) as the viewing will be private for family members. The service will begin promptly at 12:30pm (MST).
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Thomas (better known as "Tom") shared with many that when he first saw her, he said, "The Lord is my shepherd, and I KNOW what I want". So, after serving his country for two years in the US Army, he returned to NM and since he knew what he wanted, their marital union began October 20, 1947.
Tom loved God and was a man of faith. He served 58 years at Bethel Second Baptist Church, 405 E. Hadley, Las Cruces, NM in numerous capacities as Usher Board President, Laymen's President, a trustee as well as sang in the choir. He was highly favored with a position with Raytheon/White Sands Missile Range, working as a Supply Manager, from July 21, 1958, retiring July 31, 1991, where he received many accolades.
Tom's favorite pastimes included fishing with his buddies (Joe Bob Sellers and Elvin Wilson), playing games, watching sports and travelling.
As a successful little league coach, he won championship titles for the Washington Heights Elementary School baseball team. Many of the young players he coached expressed how he was the best coach they ever had. He was a HUGE lover of sports, especially of the Dodgers and Lakers. When asked to be a time-keeper for New Mexico State University's Aggie basketball team under Coach Lou Henson, one could have heard a loud "yes" from him, because he loved the Aggies. He felt honored to be of service to them.
God called his good and faithful servant home, Saturday evening June 13, 2020. Tom will greatly be missed on earth; however, we rejoice as he is reunited with his beloved wife of 70 years, his parents, siblings, and many, many friends. He leaves behind his sister, Gladys Kennedy (Joe) (Bakersfield, CA), four daughters, Linda McClain ( Austin, TX), Bessie Fletcher, Karen Richardson (Yaseen) and Pamela Fletcher, all of Las Cruces, NM; four grandchildren, Evelyn Williams (Austin, TX), Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher, his namesake (Douglasville, GA), Tanisha O'Bannon (Reggie) (Austin, TX), and Jermaine Menefield (Beverly) (Las Vegas, NV); his Godchild, Brittany Laws (William) (Denham Springs, LA), the Boyer family who treated him like a son, a brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To honor his love of sports, we ask that you wear your favorite sports jersey, if you are planning on attending. Please keep in mind that due to COVID-19, the funeral home will only be able to operate at 25% capacity and a mask is also required.
Funeral arrangements are being managed by Getz Funeral Home. Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a live streaming for viewing at www.getzcares.com, select "Streaming services" you will be directed to Facebook to for a live streaming viewing at 11:30am (MST) as the viewing will be private for family members. The service will begin promptly at 12:30pm (MST).
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.