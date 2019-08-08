|
Thomas "Booboo" Garcia, Age 54, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life Sunday July 28, 2019 in Dona Ana NM.
Thomas was born in Las Cruces NM to Eliza and Roque Garcia on September 27, 1964. He attended Mayfield High School obtained his Diploma in 1983. He graduated from The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Technology School in January of 1983. Thomas was a wonderful man who was warm and welcoming to all. He was always in good spirits and brought a smile to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He will never be forgotten and will forever be loved.
Thomas is preceded in death by Father Roque Garcia, Mother Eliza Garcia, Grandmother Isidra Clark, and Grandfather Thomas Clark.
Thomas is survived by Wife Victoria Garcia of Denver CO, Siblings: Angel Garcia, Connie Garcia, Hope Garcia, Nieces and Nephews: Angel (Buck) Apodaca, Angelica Apodaca, Kassandra Garcia, Sophia and Juaquin Barela, Alicia Garcia, Maria Garcia, and Adam Garcia, and several great nieces and nephews and beloved close friends.
A funeral is scheduled for August 9, 2019 with a Rosary at 10:30am, Mass following at 11am at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. After the mass we will head to the St. Genevieve's columbarium to place his ashes with his beloved Mother Eliza.
