|
|
Thomas Joseph Bulger
Las Cruces - On Friday, March 27, 2020, THOMAS "TOM" JOSEPH BULGER, loving husband and father, passed away at age 86.
Tom was born January 9, 1934 in Chester, Pennsylvania to James Bulger and Mary Mullens Bulger. He joined the Army at age 18 and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. In the Army, he became an electronics technician where his main responsibility was testing the electrical components of missiles. He continued his electronics work as a civil servant at White Sands and completed assignments in Maryland, Utah, California, Florida, and Greece. He retired from civil service at age 45 and later became a technical writer for TRW at NASA.
Tom was a dedicated husband and family man. He enjoyed road trips, music, dancing and gathering with friends and family. He was known for his devotion to his wife, positive outlook on life, and his love for building additional rooms onto his home. He was a "jack of all trades" and could make or fix almost anything. Tom also loved being a farmer and woodworker. Each of his 15 grandchildren have at least one piece of furniture he made for them.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary J. Bulger; his three children, Thomas Francisco Bulger (Valorie), James Melchor Bulger (Lisa), Wanda Bulger-Tamez (Kenny); and four step-children Mandy Lara (Chris), Monique Chavez (Anthony), Daniel Chavez (Rosa), and James Chavez. Other survivors include fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Eusebia "Cheva" Bulger, and his two siblings, James C. Bulger and Mary Margaret Micklo.
A memorial service will be organized at a future date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Tom's wonderful life.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020