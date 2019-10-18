|
Thomas Joseph Gerend
Las Cruces - Thomas Joseph Gerend (Tom) EOHSJ, a 30 year resident of Las Cruces, peacefully entered eternal life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. Tom was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 26, 1928 to Elizabeth and Lawrence Gerend. He and his brothers Laury and Jack spent their youth in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Tom was actively involved in his church, in scouting, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and in enjoying the outdoors. Following high school, where he was valedictorian, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, where he met his wife of 45 years, Theresa Wearing (Tees). After completing medical school, he and his new bride lived at Hahn AFB in Germany, where he served as a flight surgeon for two years. They returned to the states and he practiced as a pediatrician in Virginia and Minnesota. Tom and Tees raised their four children there, where they too enjoyed the outdoors, spending many summers at their cabin on Crane Lake in the Boundary Waters. After many harsh winters, they decided to move to Hobbs, New Mexico in 1973, where Tom practiced until his retirement in 1988. They then made one last move to their home in Las Cruces. Here, Tom dove into new activities, developing a passion for painting watercolors of New Mexico churches and landscapes. He became a signature member of the New Mexico Watercolor Society as well as a member of the Border Artists. Because of his devoted friend of many years, Lana Dixon, he was able to paint with his weekly art group, the Artamants, and continued to paint until days before his passing. He also served the Diocese of Las Cruces on the board of directors of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. As a member of Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre with a rank of Knight of The Collar, he made two pilgrimages to the Holy Land and made many meaningful friendships. As a long-time friend of J. Paul Taylor, he served on the board of The Friends of the Taylor Monument. Tom's life was blessed and full with his family, his friends and his passion for art.
Thomas Gerend was the loving father of Peter Gerend (Debra) of Midland, Texas, Anne Parks (Jay) of Albuquerque, Mary Austin (Dan) of Ruidoso, cherished grandfather of Justin, Catherine, Joseph, Nickolas, and Thomas, as well as great-grandfather of five. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Theresa Gerend, his son Thomas L. Gerend, and grandson Daniel Austin.
Visitation for Thomas Gerend will be from 8:30-9:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary will follow from 9:00-9:30 AM with a funeral mass at 9:30 AM at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 South Espina, celebrated by Bishop Emeritus Ricardo Ramirez, CSB and Reverend Richard Catanach. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Prairie Haven Cemetery, 2101 E. Stanolind Road in Hobbs, New Mexico where he will laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Dan and Thomas Austin, Jay and Joseph Parks, John Jacobs and John Funk
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005 or Daniel P. Austin Endowment Fund c/o Catholic Diocese Foundation, 1280 Med Park Drive, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019