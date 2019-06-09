|
|
Thomas Matkin
Las Cruces - Thomas (Tommy) Earl Matkin, 80, of Las Cruces, died Friday, June 7, 2019.Tommy Earl Matkin was escorted into the hands of his loving Heavenly Father on June 7 surrounded by loving family. Tommy was born on July 29, 1938 in El Paso, Texas. He grew up on Stahmann Farms where his very first job was being a ganserro (goose herder) at age eight. This job is where he found his love for the Spanish language which he enjoyed speaking his entire life. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1958 where he enjoyed FFA. He began his career as a lineman with El Paso Electric where he was a pole climber. In 1964 he left private industry and joined ranks with the civil service at WSMR. His work life at WSMR encompassed many great opportunities and growth. One of his favorite jobs was assisting in the landing of The Challenger at WSMR. He retired in 1993 after a fulfilling career in telecommunications. His "retirement" didn't last long as he did contract work all around the world changing military bases to fiber optics. He and Dutch spent their retirement years traveling the globe. His greatest joy was spending time with Dutch and their children and grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lurana "Dutch" Matkin. He was the father of four children, Thomas Matkin (Sandy) of Pueblo, CO, David Matkin (deceased), Anna Matkin of Rio Rancho, and Diane Pearson (George) of Omaha, Nebraska. He was the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey, Lee, RL, and Harold, his sister Judith and is survived by his two sisters Shirley Huston and Adrian Matkin.
A Visitation is scheduled for Monday, June 10 from 5-7 PM in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel.
Services for Tommy will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 AM, burial will follow at Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite, NM.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019