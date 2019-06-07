Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
702 Parker Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Murphy


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Murphy Obituary
Thomas Murphy

Las Cruces - Thomas R. Murphy (Tom), 51, died at home on June 1, 2019. Tom was born to Mary Zur Murphy and Thomas R. Murphy in Hackensack, New Jersey on February 29, 1968 but as he moved to Albuquerque at the age of 4, he considered himself a native New Mexican and lover of all things Green Chile.

After graduating from New Mexico State University with a degree in economics, he continued to serve in the Navy Reserve as a storekeeper. He worked for the City of Albuquerque as a transit planner and later moved to Las Cruces where he worked as the lead transportation planner for the Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. He retired in 2018 and was looking forward to the next phase of his life.

A devoted father to his daughter Jadzia,13, Tom could often be found at Holy Cross Catholic School events, carpooling, volunteering and cheering on the cheerleaders. He was a Boston Red Sox fan, an excellent cook and an uninspired gardener. He will especially be missed by the Albuquerque hot-air ballooning community, of which he was a long-time participant, and the "Beerleaders", a close-knit group of college friends who had remained in touch for decades.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lisa Leonard Murphy, daughter Jadzia Mary, sisters Mary (Peter) Lucero and Patricia Murphy, brother Richard Murphy, and nephew Richard Lucero. He is also survived by stepdaughter Julia (Gabriel) Perez and granddaughter Elora Perez; and stepson Jack Parker. He was a loving family man and felt his greatest accomplishment was being a father to Jazzy.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 702 Parker Road, with refreshments to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now