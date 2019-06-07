|
Thomas Murphy
Las Cruces - Thomas R. Murphy (Tom), 51, died at home on June 1, 2019. Tom was born to Mary Zur Murphy and Thomas R. Murphy in Hackensack, New Jersey on February 29, 1968 but as he moved to Albuquerque at the age of 4, he considered himself a native New Mexican and lover of all things Green Chile.
After graduating from New Mexico State University with a degree in economics, he continued to serve in the Navy Reserve as a storekeeper. He worked for the City of Albuquerque as a transit planner and later moved to Las Cruces where he worked as the lead transportation planner for the Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. He retired in 2018 and was looking forward to the next phase of his life.
A devoted father to his daughter Jadzia,13, Tom could often be found at Holy Cross Catholic School events, carpooling, volunteering and cheering on the cheerleaders. He was a Boston Red Sox fan, an excellent cook and an uninspired gardener. He will especially be missed by the Albuquerque hot-air ballooning community, of which he was a long-time participant, and the "Beerleaders", a close-knit group of college friends who had remained in touch for decades.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lisa Leonard Murphy, daughter Jadzia Mary, sisters Mary (Peter) Lucero and Patricia Murphy, brother Richard Murphy, and nephew Richard Lucero. He is also survived by stepdaughter Julia (Gabriel) Perez and granddaughter Elora Perez; and stepson Jack Parker. He was a loving family man and felt his greatest accomplishment was being a father to Jazzy.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 702 Parker Road, with refreshments to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 7, 2019