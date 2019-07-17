|
Thomas Simpson
Las Cruces - Thomas Simpson
October 24, 1941 - July 13, 2019
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Thomas Clyde Simpson, known as Tom or Tommy to those who loved him, passed away peacefully in his own backyard the evening of July 13. He was 77 years old.
A lifelong citizen of Las Cruces, Tom was born on October 24, 1941, starting the third generation of Simpsons dedicated to nurturing the land and its gifts. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1959 and earned a bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University before beginning his half-century career with Simpson Farms.
In 1963, Tom married the love of his life, Lacy Mae Moore, with whom he built a life for nearly 56 years. He became an avid Aggie sports fan — through thick and thin — and a dedicated community leader. He was a devoted father to Kent and Pam, a precious Papa Tom to his three grandchildren, and a beloved uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. Often, he and Lacy hosted young people who needed a temporary home, earning the title of "dad" and "mom" beyond the immediate family. Tom deeply loved his community, his faith and his family, and he made friends with just about anyone willing to strike up a conversation.
In his early years, Tom served on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors and chaired the national Young Farmer and Rancher Committee. He later served on the National Cotton Council, the Elephant Butte Irrigation District, the El Paso Electric Board of Directors, United New Mexico Bank Board of Directors, Mesilla Valley Hospice, and held many leadership roles at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was honored as a member of Leadership New Mexico and a Paul Harris Fellow for the Las Cruces Rotary Club. In retirement, one of his greatest joys was riding ATVs with the Green Creosote Gang.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Reba (Barrett) Simpson. He is survived by his wife Lacy Moore Simpson; sister Shirley Simpson Bauers (Lavern, aka Andy) of Plano, Texas, and her children Brian and Jaime Pippen (Josh); son Kent Simpson (Emmary Basch) of Las Cruces; daughter Pam Simpson Stout (Greg) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; grandchildren Austin, Nathan and Kaitlyn Stout, and hundreds more who loved him dearly.
A celebration of Tom's life will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs Street in Las Cruces.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice at 229 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 225 W. Griggs St., Las Cruces, NM 88005. Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from July 17 to July 20, 2019