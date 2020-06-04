Thomas Story
Las Cruces - Thomas Dale Story, 74, of Las Cruces, NM passed away on June 2 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Tom was born in Albany, Kentucky to Lester Dale and Martha Emeline Story on May 20, 1946. He joined the United States Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged after 4 years of service. Tom married Kathryn Kay Kirby on Feb 28, 1981 and together they raised their 3 sons.
Tom owned an appliance service company in Las Cruces and after retirement, he travelled with Kathy as well as enjoyed fishing in the lakes around New Mexico. Tom spent most mornings having a long breakfast with his close friends and working on projects throughout the day.
Tom is preceded in death by Kathy Story, his beloved wife of 35 years, as well as his father, Lester and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his sons, Seth Frazier of Las Cruces, Caleb Story and wife Julie of Las Cruces, and Jacob Story of St. Paul Minnesota, his sister Anne Miller of Jacksonville, NC as well as one granddaughter, Adalynn Jayne of Las Cruces.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home at 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book please visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.