Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Tim Wilke

Tim Wilke Obituary
On Wednesday, August 28th 2019 Tim Wilke, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 71.

A graduate from Las Cruces highschool; Tim owned and operated Dona Ana M/C Accessories and Salvage for over 40 years. He loved to ride with family and friends.

Tim is survived by his wife Debi, his sons Chad, Joshua, Travis and Dwayne, four loving daughter in laws, fourteen grandchildren, and his first great grandson.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tom and mother Ethel.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019
