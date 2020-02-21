|
Tina Shelley
Las Cruces - Tina Shelley, 77, of Las Cruces, ran into the loving arms of her Maker and was greeted by her parents, Willian Boga Shelley and Gloria Hayner Shelley. She transitioned to her Heavenly Home on February 17, 2020.
Tina was born October 5, 1942 in El Paso, Texas. She was a 1960 graduate of Las Cruces High School. She worked for many years at the dental offices of Dr. Chuck Murrell and Dr. David Warren. Her passions were creating pottery and weaving beautiful pieces of work at Tres Manos. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching the birds, swimming, and snuggling with her dog, Faith. Her smile, advice, and humor will be deeply missed.
Tina is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Pride Zivkovich and her only grandchild, Ava Joi Zivkovich, as well as her daughter, Shelley Zivkovich, all of Las Cruces. She is also survived by her two brothers and their families: Phillip and Donna Shelley of Denver and nephew Matt and Ashley Shelley and their daughters Violet and Everley; Chris and Nancy Shelley of Las Cruces and niece, Shannon Stevens and her daughter, Madison. We wish to honor her dear friend, Linda Crawford, of Florida who was like a sister to her. She had many friends throughout her life who she cherished and embraced. We thank you for enriching her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to her favorite charity Compassion & Choices, 101 SW Madison Street, #8009, Portland, OR 97207, or to ACTion Programs for Animals (APA), 800 West Picacho, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff at Mt. View Medical Center and Dr. Keller and his staff.
As per her wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life with food and drinks will be observed at the Zivkovich home at 310 West Ethel Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from
3-6 pm. For those who loved and treasured her, your presence at the celebration is the only present needed. Please bring stories of good times you shared with Tina. She was such a loving and joyous member of our lives and community. She will be missed immensely.
